The Twipra Student Federation (TSF), a wing of the North East Students Organisation (NESO), staged a protest near the Circuit House in Agartala on January 10, demanding that the issue of adopting the Roman script for the Kokborok language be raised in the winter session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly.

Speaking with reporters, Vice President of TSF, John Debbarma, said that they have been demanding the Roman script for the Kokborok language for many years, but no solution has come out.

“We have also met the President of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education many times. We have submitted memorandums as well. Apart from him, we have also met the Special Secretary of the Tripura Education Department. He has said that before 2025 he will give us some updates. But so far, nothing has come from their end. We have also sought appointments to meet the Special Secretary, but so far, he is not willing to meet us. I don’t know the reason why he doesn’t want to talk to us,” he said.

He stated that as the Assembly session starts today, TSF wants to send a clear message to the Government of Tripura that they need justice and that peace comes with justice.

“So, if we want peace, justice must be served to the people. Ministers are for everyone. They should raise the issue in the Assembly. I have not seen any ministers raising this issue in the Assembly for many years. That’s why we are demanding that this issue be raised in the Assembly and resolved,” he added.