Tripura Tribal student body opposes MHA citizenship notification, demands immediate withdrawal

The Twipra Students’ Federation (TSF), a regional tribal student body of Tripura has issued a strong condemnation of a recent notification by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding eligibility for citizenship for certain minority communities from neighbouring countries.



In a press release dated today, the TSF declared its firm opposition to the MHA's order issued on September 1, 2025, under the Immigrants and Foreigners Act. The notification states that Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2024, fleeing religious persecution, will be eligible for citizenship. This eligibility applies even if they entered without valid documents or if their documents have since expired.



The TSF, which has opposed such measures including the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), argues that this move is a direct threat to the indigenous communities of the region.



"The Government of India is once again attempting to legitimize refugees and illegal immigrants. This poses a grave threat to the demographic balance, identity, and existence of the Indigenous People of Tripura and the Northeast region”, it said.

The student body specifically highlighted its objection to the extension of the cut-off date from 2014 to 2024, viewing it as a significant escalation that could alter the region's demographics.



Issuing a stern warning, the TSF demanded the immediate withdrawal of the notification.

The organisation stated that failure to do so would force them to "launch a large-scale democratic protest movement" to protect the rights and existence of the indigenous population.

The press release was signed by TSF President Samrat Debbarma and General Secretary Hamalu Jamatia, underscoring the organisation's unified stance on the issue.