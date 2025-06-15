The Tripura Government has initiated the Dharti Aaba Janbhagidari Abhiyan, a nationwide 15-day campaign starting today, designed to enhance tribal welfare and development. This initiative, running from June 15 to June 30, 2025, is a significant part of the broader Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh, which celebrates the legacy of tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda, also known as Dharti Aaba.

The campaign's primary objective is to ensure that every eligible tribal citizen receives key entitlements by November 15, 2025. This will be achieved through a convergence-driven, mission-mode implementation strategy. The government will focus on achieving 100% saturation in schemes such as aadhar enrolment, Ayushman Bharat Health Coverage, PM-KISAN Income Support, Jan Dhan Yojana Bank Accounts, and scholarship programmes for students.

Emphasising grassroots participation, the initiative aims to bolster last-mile delivery and ensure no eligible beneficiary is overlooked. To this end, officials across central, state, and district levels will coordinate efforts to raise awareness and facilitate implementation on the ground. Special outreach drives, camps, and door-to-door verification efforts are scheduled during the campaign period.

District Magistrate Vishal Kumar announced the official rollout at the district level, stating, "Today, on behalf of the District Administration, we have launched the 'Dharti Aabha Janbhagidari Abhiyan Yojana'. This scheme is designed to achieve 100% saturation of both central and state-sponsored schemes in tribal areas." In its first phase, 20 to 22 services across seven sectors will be delivered through special camps.

Beyond service delivery, the campaign also commits to infrastructure development, targeting roads, electricity, water supply, Anganwadi centres, and child development facilities. According to Kumar, "This scheme is not limited to service delivery -- it also includes infrastructure development, which will be targeted for completion by October 2, 2025."

Financial flexibility is a key component of the programme, with additional funding provisions available where routine schemes fall short. "Additional funding provisions will be made under this scheme. In areas where routine schemes fall short of funds, financial support will be extended from this initiative. This means that extra funding will be available specifically for tribal areas," Kumar noted.

The target date of November 15, 2025, which marks Bhagwan Birsa Munda's birth anniversary, underscores the government's commitment to tribal empowerment. Officials expect significant improvements in tribal areas, with rapid infrastructure development anticipated over the next three months.

This initiative not only aims to provide immediate benefits through service delivery but also seeks to lay a foundation for sustained development by enhancing the infrastructure in tribal regions across the country.