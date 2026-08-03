Tripura Tribal Welfare Minister orders probe into food quality allegations after surprise hostel inspection

Tripura Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma on August 3 ordered an impartial inquiry into allegations of irregularities in the supply and quality of food at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Memorial Girls' Hostel in Agartala after conducting a surprise inspection.

The minister visited the hostel on Jagannath Bari Road following complaints from students and interacted with the residents to understand their grievances. He also sought detailed information from the concerned authorities regarding the allegations.

Debbarma directed the administration to conduct a transparent investigation into all aspects of the complaints and take prompt action based on the findings.

"Any negligence or irregularity concerning the rights, safety and welfare of students will not be tolerated. If the allegations are found to be true, strict action will be taken against those responsible as per government rules," the minister said.

Following the inspection, Debbarma also visited the Bodhjung Street Boys' Hostel and the Women's College ST Girls' Hostel in Agartala to review infrastructure, residential conditions, daily management and other facilities available to students.

He assured that necessary measures would be taken on priority to improve hostel infrastructure and ensure a safe, comfortable and dignified living environment for students.

The minister said the welfare of students remains a priority for the government, adding that investments in their well-being are essential for building a skilled, confident and prosperous society.