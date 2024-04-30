Three-layer security system has been deployed across seven locations to guard the strong rooms where EVMs were stored within the West parliamentary constituency, where the counting of the Lok Sabha election will take place on June 4th.

The Lok Sabha election in the West Parliamentary Constituency occurred on April 19th, with Biplab Kumar Deb as the BJP candidate, Asish Kumar Saha representing Congress, and the INDI bloc also contesting.

Speaking to India Today NE, Returning Officer Vishal Kumar stated that the West Parliamentary Constituency encompasses 14 Assembly segments in West, 9 in Sepahijala, 4 in Gomati, and 3 in South District.

"There are a total of 7 locations designated for the counting of votes in the West parliamentary constituency. These include Sonamura in Sepahijala District, where counting will be conducted for 4 Assembly segments; Bishlagarh sub-division for 3 Assembly segments; Jampuijala sub-division for 2 Assembly segments under West District; Udaipur sub-division for 4 Assembly segments under Gomati District; Shantirbazar and Belonia under South district for 3 assembly segments each, and Umakanta Academy under Sadar Sub-division of West District for counting the votes of 14 Assembly segments," he elaborated.

He further detailed the deployment of a triple-layer security setup to safeguard the strong rooms.

"The triple layer consists of CAPF, TSR, and Tripura Police, responsible for guarding the storage rooms. The entire strong room is covered by CCTV surveillance, with electrical backup in place. Approximately 4 gazetted officers are also present. Political party agents are allowed to inspect EVMs and postal ballots. We are closely monitoring the overall situation, with more than 70 cameras installed. We are hopeful that the counting process will proceed peacefully," he concluded.