Tripura: TSF flags alleged recruitment irregularities in TTAADC, warns of action if proven

The Twipra Students' Federation (TSF) has raised serious concerns over alleged irregularities in recruitment under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, claiming that appointments were reportedly made without official notification or public advertisement.

In a statement issued on April 25, TSF leaders — General Secretary Hamalu Jamatia and President Samrat Debbarma said the organisation has taken strong note of media reports highlighting the issue.

The student body stressed that transparency, fairness, and equal opportunity must be upheld in all recruitment processes. “Any deviation from these principles directly affects deserving youths who depend on a fair system for employment,” the statement said.

TSF further asserted that it is closely examining the matter and will conduct a thorough inquiry to establish the facts. It warned that if any malpractice or irregularities are proven, the organisation will take appropriate action and raise its voice against such practices.

Reaffirming its commitment, TSF said it will continue to stand for the interests of students and youth, ensuring accountability and justice in public institutions.