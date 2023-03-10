A jawan of Tripura State Rifles (TSR) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at Bishalgarh under Sepahijala district. The deceased jawan was identified as Babul Debnath, a resident of Melaghar under Sepahijala district. According to police sources, some TSR Jawans were posted on duty in Bishalgarh Town Girls High School for a long time.

The incident took place at the TSR's temporary camp where Babul Debnath shot himself on his head with his service rifle. The jawan lost his life on the spot. Upon hearing the gunshots, locals and other soldiers of the camp rushed to the spot and found him lying in a pool of blood. Fire and emergency service personnel rescued him and rushed him to Bishalgarh Hospital. However, the doctor declared him brought dead.

After getting the information about the incident, the police of Bishalgarh police station, along with senior officials of TSR, rushed to the spot. The cause of the alleged suicide is yet to be ascertained. An investigation has been initiated into the incident, and the police are trying to gather more information about the circumstances leading to the suicide.