In a significant development, Additional District and Sessions Judge Debashish Kar of Tripura’s Sepahijala District has convicted Tripura State Rifles jawan Sukanta Das for the killing of Havildar Naik Subedar Marka Singh Jamatia and Nayak Subedar Kiran Kumar Jamatia. The incident occurred on December 4, 2021, at the Konaban ONGC GCS point in Bishalgarh sub-division under Sepahijala district, stemming from a dispute over leave.

Sukant Das, who initially fled the scene, surrendered with his rifle at the Madhupur police station. A case was filed by TSR Fifth Battalion Commandant Ranga Dulal Debbarma against Das with the Madhupur police station.

Following the completion of the investigation, the accused TSR jawan was produced before the Bishalgarh Sub-Divisional Court on December 5, where he was remanded in jail.

During the court proceedings, the government's lawyer revealed that testimony from 38 witnesses was crucial in building the case against Sukant Das. After a thorough examination of the evidence, Additional District and Sessions Judge Debashish Kar delivered the verdict, sentencing the accused to life imprisonment. Additionally, Sukanta Das was fined Rs 50,000, with an extra year of imprisonment in case of non-payment.