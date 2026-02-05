Manik Sarkar challenges BJP and Tipra Motha's claims of sweeping Tripura council elections

Former Tripura Chief Minister and CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar has strongly contested claims made by the BJP and Tipra Motha regarding the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections. Sarkar stated that assertions by both parties of securing all 28 seats are unrealistic if voters are able to participate in the electoral process freely. He highlighted past incidents that, according to him, compromised the integrity of previous elections, and called for the safeguarding of democratic rights in the current political climate.

Sarkar drew attention to statements from the BJP and Tipra Motha, questioning the logic behind both parties declaring victory over all seats in a council that contains only 28 seats in total. He remarked, "Sarkar said that if the BJP wins 28 seats and Tipra Motha also wins the same, then there should be 56 seats in the District Council, but unfortunately there are only 28 seats."

Reflecting on the previous District Council election, Sarkar criticised what he described as a lack of genuine voting, referencing violence and attacks targeting CPI(M) workers and candidates. He stated, "Those who are contesting elections will say such things, though we in the CPI(M) are not fond of such statements. During the last District Council election held in 2019, it was not a vote; they launched massive attacks on CPI(M) party workers and candidates. If we can reach the people and if people can cast their votes properly, then their prediction of winning all 28 seats will go wrong. There is no doubt," said Sarkar.

He emphasised the significance of voter turnout and the necessity for a safe environment in which the electorate can exercise their franchise. "The CPI(M) veteran leader also stated that everything now depends on whether the public can cast their votes freely or not."

Sarkar further appealed to voters to assert their rights in response to what he described as oppressive behaviour. He commented, "And we want to ask the people that if they want to come out from the fascist-like behaviour, then they have to give and use their voting rights properly," he said.

Addressing the broader political context, Sarkar criticised patterns of behaviour he associated with the ruling parties, voicing concerns about democratic norms. He argued that broad participation and the uninhibited casting of ballots are crucial for an authentic result in the TTAADC elections.

In addition to election-related criticism, Sarkar spoke about the recently announced Union Budget. He stated, "Speaking about the Union Budget, Sarkar said that it is a budget for corporate houses." Sarkar elaborated further, "This budget is for people who loot, exploit, and make the poor and workers fool. Hoping for something different from the BJP will not work. The BJP is slowly unmasking its real face, and everything is now becoming crystal clear," he added.

Sarkar’s remarks have intensified the political discourse ahead of the TTAADC poll, as discussions regarding voter participation and election integrity continue to shape the campaign environment in Tripura.