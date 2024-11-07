The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) has joined forces with TATA Strive and the Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (IHCL), renowned as the Taj Hotel Group, to establish a premier Hospitality Skill Development Centre of Excellence within the district council.

The collaboration, formalised through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday, November 7, aims to provide comprehensive training in hospitality management and service skills to youths from Tripura and neighbouring northeastern states.

Pradyot Manikya, the founder of the Tipra Motha Party—which currently governs the TTAADC, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative. "This partnership will equip our youth with valuable skills in the hospitality industry. Many organisations expressed interest, but the Tata Group's reputation and IHCL's credibility stood out as a guarantee of enhanced employability," he said.

The new residential hospitality skill centre, to be located at Khumulwng, TTAADC's headquarters, will train 250 students, providing them with practical training in management, kitchen operations, front office, food and beverage, and housekeeping roles.

Pradyot emphasised the significance of this collaboration, stating, "Our mission is to shape a new Tripura where youth can secure a brighter future through skill development, addressing legacy challenges of limited communication and exposure."

TATA Strive's COO, Ameya Vanjari, added that preparations are already underway to launch the programme, with a curriculum that spans 10 to 15 weeks. This partnership is a significant step towards equipping Tripura's youth for rewarding careers in the hospitality sector.

The TTAADC will offer financial support, while Tata Trust will cover students' fees. Pradyot also expressed optimism that organisations like ONGC and GAIL might support this venture through their CSR initiatives, further enabling skill-building for the future generation.

With over 50 such centres across India, TATA Strive and IHCL are known for their multifaceted programs that extend beyond hospitality to IT and engineering sectors. This collaboration with the TTAADC marks a new chapter in the region's pursuit of skill development and employment opportunities for its youth.