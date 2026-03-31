Tripura TTAADC Polls: CPI(M) demands VVPAT-backed EVMs, seeks FIR against minister

Jitendra Chaudhury, state secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), on Tuesday urged State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar to ensure the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) equipped with VVPAT in the upcoming elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Polling for 28 seats of the tribal council is scheduled for April 12, with counting to take place on April 17.

In a letter to the State Election Commission, Chaudhury raised concerns over the reported decision to deploy older EVM units without VVPAT attachments. Citing findings from the First Level Checking (FLC) conducted by Returning Officers, he stated that the absence of VVPAT could undermine voter confidence amid ongoing debates over the reliability of EVMs.

He argued that while questions have been raised nationally about the functioning of EVMs, voters tend to place greater trust in the system when VVPAT is used, as it provides a verifiable paper trail. He further asserted that despite simultaneous elections in other states, there should be no shortage of updated EVMs with VVPAT units.

Chaudhury appealed to the Commission to ensure that all polling stations are equipped with updated EVMs along with VVPAT systems to maintain transparency and credibility in the electoral process.

Separately, he also demanded the registration of an FIR against Tripura Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma over remarks made during a rally in Khowai district. Referring to Debbarma’s statement suggesting that votes cast for Tipra Motha would effectively support the BJP, Chaudhury alleged that the comment reflects a lack of respect for the electoral process and could mislead voters.

The developments come amid heightened political activity ahead of the crucial TTAADC elections in Tripura.