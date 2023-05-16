The Twipra Students Federation (TSF) in Tripura has issued a stern warning, stating that they will initiate a large-scale movement if the government fails to implement the Roman script for the Kokborok language.

The TSF, representing the interests of the Kokborok-speaking population, insists that the use of the Bengali script in the Kokborok subject of the CBSE Kokborok Examination must be replaced.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Hamalu Jamatia, General Secretary of TSF, expressed strong dissatisfaction with the response given by Prof. (Dr) Manik Saha, Chief Minister of Tripura, to the Leader of Opposition and MLA of Tipra Motha, Animesh Debbarma. The TSF strongly condemned the Chief Minister's assertion that the Bengali script will be continued for the Kokborok subject.

According to Jamatia, "Around 90% of Kokborok-speaking students and people demand the Roman script for the Kokborok subject." He further argued that the use of the Bengali script has negatively affected the phonetics and semantics of the Kokborok language.

In light of these concerns, the TSF firmly demanded the immediate implementation of the Roman script for the Kokborok subject to serve the best interests of Kokborok-speaking students and the community at large.