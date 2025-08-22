Tripura: Two arrested for gangrape of girl in moving car near Udaipur railway station

A girl was allegedly gangraped inside a moving vehicle by two of her companions near Udaipur railway station in Tripura’s Gomati district, police said on Friday. Both accused have been arrested.

Police identified the accused as Mithun Debnath (24) and Bower Debbarma (24), residents of Maharani. The survivor had accompanied them to the Tripureswari temple on Thursday evening.

After the visit, the two men allegedly took her towards Udaipur railway station in a car, where they raped her inside the vehicle, said Nibha Sinha, officer-in-charge of RK Pur Women Police Station.

The three were detained later that night at the Kakraban checkgate in the Udaipur subdivision. During questioning, the woman revealed that she had been assaulted, prompting officers to bring them to the police station.

Following a complaint lodged by the survivor’s family on Friday, both accused were arrested. A forensic team has examined the vehicle, and the survivor’s statement has been recorded before a local court as part of the investigation.