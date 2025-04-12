Tripura: Two Assam residents held with 60,000 Yaba tablets
Assam Rifles and DRI seize 60,000 Yaba tablets in Tripura. Two Assam residents arrested.
Assam Rifles and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), in a joint operation against narcotics smuggling, recovered 60,000 Yaba tablets from a vehicle in Teliamura, Tripura, on April 12. Two Assam residents were apprehended in this connection.
The contraband was being carried in a WagonR, bearing registration number AS 01-AV-1079. The approximate market value of the seized narcotics is estimated to be Rs 6 crore in the international market.
Two individuals were apprehended during the operation. They were identified as Dilbar Hussain, resident of Hailakandi, Assam
and Md Juber Ahmad, resident of Karimganj, Assam.
The apprehended individuals, along with the recovered narcotics, were handed over to the DRI for further investigation and legal proceedings.
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