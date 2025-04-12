Assam Rifles and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), in a joint operation against narcotics smuggling, recovered 60,000 Yaba tablets from a vehicle in Teliamura, Tripura, on April 12. Two Assam residents were apprehended in this connection.

The contraband was being carried in a WagonR, bearing registration number AS 01-AV-1079. The approximate market value of the seized narcotics is estimated to be Rs 6 crore in the international market.

Two individuals were apprehended during the operation. They were identified as Dilbar Hussain, resident of Hailakandi, Assam

and Md Juber Ahmad, resident of Karimganj, Assam.

The apprehended individuals, along with the recovered narcotics, were handed over to the DRI for further investigation and legal proceedings.