Tripura police on June 6 arrested two Bangladeshi women roaming around Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport suspiciously.

The OC of the Airport Police Station said that the patrolling team of the police station was patrolling in and around MBB Airport and saw two young women roaming suspiciously around the premises.

Police detained both of them and brought them to the police station. During the interrogation, the police found out that both of them are Bangladeshis and have entered India illegally.

The names of the arrested persons are Hasma and Swapna Sarkar. They are residents of Narsingdi district of Bangladesh.

Preliminary interrogation suggested that they came to India for work purpose.

It needs mention, Tripura has become a corridor for human trafficking.

The administration is unable to arrest the main criminals as the police continue to detain illegal Bangladeshi nationals on daily basis.

Also read : Manipur's tribal communities hold protest outside Amit Shah's residence in Delhi