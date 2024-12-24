The Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP), Tripura detained two Bangladeshi women at Agartala railway station for illegally crossing the border to enter India.

The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Agartala GRP informed that a joint operation was launched by the GRP, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), the Border Security Force (BSF), and the Intelligence Department.

The detainees have been identified as Nilufa Begum (34) and Jiasmin (30), both residents of Shariatpur district, Bangladesh. They were detained on the afternoon of December 22.

They had reportedly arrived at the railway station intending to board a train to another state, with initial investigations indicating Delhi as their destination, the police further added.

With the assistance of female officers, further interrogation is underway at Agartala GRP Police Station. Authorities suspect that additional individuals may be involved in this case, and further arrests are expected as the investigation progresses.

A case has been registered at Agartala GRP Police Station in connection with this incident. The two detainees will be presented before the Court on Tuesday. Police officials believe that more critical information might emerge during the ongoing interrogation, they added.