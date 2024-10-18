Two children lost their lives after drowning in the Kalidas Para area of Nagichhara, a suburb of Agartala, on October 18.

The police has identified the deceased children as Pinki Das (9-year-old) and Urmila Marak (10-year-old).

According to police sources, that the children were playing near a pond in Kalidas Para when the tragedy occurred.

The police said, “Local residents discovered the two children lying unresponsive in the water and immediately alerted the Fire and Emergency department. Firefighters rushed to the scene, rescuing the children and referred them to Ananda Nagar Primary Health Centre. However, despite their efforts, the attending doctor declared both children dead on arrival."

Urmila Marak's father, Rajen Marak, a mason by profession, expressed his grief at the hospital and stated that his family hails from Kailashahar in Unakoti District, but they reside in Nagichara for work purposes.



He said that he last saw his daughter playing in the area before he left for work on October 18 morning. The devastating news reached him by noon, but the circumstances surrounding the drowning remain unclear to him.

Locals reported that three children were involved in the incident.

One of them managed to climb out of the pond and return home, while Pinki and Urmila could not be saved.