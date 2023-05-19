In a disturbing turn of events, two fetuses were discovered in a dustbin at the Bishalgarh Sub-divisional Hospital in Sepahijala district, Tripura. The incident, which occurred on May 19 morning around 11:30 am, has raised serious concerns and prompted an immediate investigation.

Upon receiving information about the shocking discovery, Bishalgarh sub-divisional health officer Jyotirmoy Das swiftly arrived at the scene. Speaking to reporters, Das expressed the need for a thorough inquiry to determine the circumstances surrounding the disposal of the fetuses.

"We have been informed that individuals found what appears to be a human body part in a dustbin inside the Bishalgarh Sub-divisional Hospital. Upon my arrival, I confirmed that it indeed resembles a human body. We will conduct an investigation to ascertain who discarded this body part in the dustbin and take appropriate action. While it appears to be a fetus, we must carry out a comprehensive inquiry. Such incidents may occur due to legal abortions, but we will address this matter," stated Das.

This unsettling incident brings back memories of a similar incident in 2019 when the then health minister, Sudip Roy Barman, who is now a Congress MLA, caught a doctor red-handed performing an abortion at a government hospital in South Tripura's Birchandra Manu. The doctor involved in that case was identified as Ajay Biswas.