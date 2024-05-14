Tripura Police have arrested two individuals and seized 100 kilograms of cannabis from the Jharjhari area under the South District.

Speaking with reporters, Belonia Sub-divisional Police Officer Abhijit Das stated that they had arrested two individuals identified as Sanak Chowdhury and Parimal Debnath.

"We received a tip-off regarding the smuggling of a significant quantity of cannabis. Based on this, this morning around 6:30 AM, we pursued a vehicle. After a lengthy chase, we detained the vehicle and arrested the driver, seizing four sacks containing around 100 kilograms of cannabis. Another individual linked to this case has been arrested. We have registered a case against them," he added.



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