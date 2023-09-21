The Government Railway Police at Agartala Railway Station detained two individuals while they were en route to Guwahati with 7 kilograms of gold on September 21.

Speaking with reporters, Officer-in-Charge of GRP, Sanjit Sen, stated that a special operation is underway across the state.

Today, the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Police Force (RPF), and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) were inspecting luggage at Agartala Railway Station when they discovered and seized the gold.



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“We have confiscated gold ornaments and also uncovered some related documents. We have seized approximately 7 kilograms of gold ornaments. These individuals typically travel to different states to sell gold, however, this time they were heading to Guwahati.

Since this is a matter related to gold, we have informed the Superintendent of Customs. They have been detained, and further action will be taken in accordance with the law,” stated the police officer.