In an unfortunate incident that unfolded on July 4, two innocent souls lost their lives in a pond situated in a tribal hamlet of Mangaljoy Para of the Teliamura subdivision of Khowai district, Tripura.

The deceased were identified as Elisa Rupini (4) and Emi Debbarma (7).

Both girls were engrossed in playful activities near a pond adjacent to their residence when an unfortunate mishap occurred, resulting in their accidental slipping into the water, leading to their tragic drowning.



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As the incident unfolded, the nearby residents swiftly reacted, demonstrating immense courage and selflessness. Without hesitation, they fearlessly dove into the pond, determined to rescue the precious lives struggling in its depths.

Their swift actions led to the immediate retrieval of the children from the water and rushed to the hospital where doctors declared brought dead.