An FIR has been filed against two persons, including the Guard Commander of Central Correctional Home in Tripura, for allegedly aiding a life-convicted prisoner in escaping.

On Tuesday, Swarna Kr. Tripura, who was convicted of murder, escaped from the Central Correctional Home located at Bishalgarh in Sepahijala District.

Later, Rakesh Chakraborty, the superintendent of the central correctional home, filed an FIR with the Bishalgarh police station, suspecting two individuals.

“I would like to inform you that the life-convicted prisoner, namely Swarna Kr. Tripura (Convict No. 138 of 2024), a resident of Chota Sakbari of South Tripura in connection with Case No. ST.34(ST/S)2014, under Sections 302/201/120(B)/34 of IPC, has been found to have escaped from his respective block on May 14 at about 8 AM, as reported by the on-duty gatekeeper, Jiban Jamatia, Warder,” the FIR reads.

It further states that, according to CCTV footage of the area, Tapan Rupini was found to be present unauthorizedly in the said ward and also helped open the concerned lockup at about 8 PM on May 13 night, where Swarna Kr. Tripura was lodged.

“It is also found that during his escape from his block at about 12:45 AM on May 14 (as per CCTV footage), he was carrying a bag which might have contained some jailbreaking tools, potentially facilitating his escape and aiding in a plan to facilitate the escape of other prisoners. Hence, according to preliminary assessment, the roles of Tapan Rupini, Warder, and Md. Mafiz Mia, Guard Commander of Kendriya Sansodhanagar, Tripura, are found to be suspicious. They are implicated in harboring the escape of said convicted prisoner from secured jail custody,” it reads.

In the FIR, the Superintendent requested to lodge an FIR against the above-mentioned convicted prisoner and the aforementioned involved staff (and others, if any), and to initiate an effective investigation into the aforementioned issue and to trace or recapture the said escaped prisoner.