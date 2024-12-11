The Union Health Ministry has awarded the prestigious National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification to Jampui and Bungnung Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in Tripura’s North District for the financial year 2024-2025. This recognition highlights their consistent efforts to deliver high-quality healthcare services.

Established in 1990 and 1996 respectively, Jampui and Bungnung PHCs underwent a thorough evaluation by a Union Health Ministry inspection team. Both centres scored over 70% in the final assessment, meeting the stringent national benchmarks required for NQAS certification.

Dr Guddu Debbarma, Medical Officer-in-Charge of Jampui PHC, and Dr Arnab Das, Medical Officer-in-Charge of Bungnung PHC, credited their teams for the achievement.

The medical officers expressed gratitude to all healthcare workers at their respective centres for their dedication and efforts in ensuring the facilities meet NQAS criteria.