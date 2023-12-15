In a major operational success two top National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) (Biswamohan) leaders namely Sachin Debbarma, former Army Chief and Utpal Debbarma @Omthai, former Secretary General of NLFT (BM) have been arrested by Tripura Police on 14th December 2023 night.

The duo was apprehended from Simna, a tribal majority village adjoining the Indo-Bangla international border in West Tripura.

Two NLFT leaders, who served in top military and political positions of the banned insurgent outfit, were nabbed right after they illegally crossed into the Indian territory through the Simna area.



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“The duo was arrested in Bangladesh around 5 years back. Since then, they have been in hiding. Recently, we received a tip-off. The arrested Sachin’s house is in the Sidhai area, while Omthai resides in Champahower of the Khowai district. They were arrested from the Simna area around 7:30 pm this evening”, the official said.

With this Tripura Police have now arrested or surrendered over 24 NLFT (BM) leaders and cadres in the last year and a half.

"Our anti-insurgency operations based on intelligence and inter-agency coordination have been more successful than earlier years and have made a serious dent in the insurgent group. Our efforts to finish off these groups continue", said police officials.



