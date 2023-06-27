Tripura Police on June 27 arrested two persons and seized cannabis of Rs 50 lakh from the Hawai Bari area under the Teliamura Sub-division of Khowai district in the state.

Speaking on the matter, Officer-In-Charge of Teliamura Police Station Subrata Chakraborty said that based on a tip-off that a truck was carrying cannabis for smuggling purposes outside of the state the police have seized the cannabis.

“Soon after we received the information police personnel set up a naka point at Hawai Bari in Teliamura and detained the container truck. When we searched the truck we found it full of tyres. However we searched the vehicle again thoroughly and discover a secret chamber in the container truck and seized 551 kgs of cannabis”, said the cop.

He also said that the arrestees are residents of Uttar Pradesh and identified as Mohammad Sami and Md Sewaj.

“In the black market the price would be around Rs 50 lakh and we are investigating the incident”, he added

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