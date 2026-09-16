Tripura UCC row: LoP Jitendra Chaudhury raises concerns over impact on minorities, tribal communities

Tripura Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury on September 16 opposed any move to introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, arguing that its implementation could have implications for the diverse religious, cultural and customary practices followed by different communities.

His remarks came a day after Chief Minister Manik Saha said Tripura would implement the UCC if directed by the Centre, while indicating that the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) region could be exempted.

Chaudhury, a CPI(M) leader, said the party had opposed the UCC from the beginning and questioned its applicability in a state with diverse communities and customary practices.

He said India's constitutional framework recognises its linguistic, cultural and religious diversity and alleged that the proposed code could disproportionately affect Muslims and other minority communities.

“If this is an attack on Muslims today, tomorrow it could be on tribals, the day after tomorrow on Dalits, and then on other minorities based on their language, culture and other identities,” he said.

Chaudhury also pointed to the diversity within Tripura's tribal and indigenous population, noting that different communities follow Hinduism, Christianity, Buddhism and traditional faiths. He questioned how a common civil law would address the range of social and customary practices across the state, including differences between areas under the TTAADC and those outside it.

The debate over the UCC in Tripura has intensified following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent statement that the UCC would be implemented in all 21 BJP-led NDA states before 2029.

Chaudhury said the CPI(M) would oppose any attempt to introduce the UCC in Tripura and appealed to political parties, social organisations, cultural institutions and people from different sections of society to engage with the issue.

“We have no conflict with Hindus or Hinduism. Our opposition is to the exploitation of religious sentiments for political purposes,” he said.

He further urged people and organisations across the state to remain engaged with the issue, saying that any decision on the UCC should take into account Tripura's social and cultural diversity.