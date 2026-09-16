Tripura ULB Polls 2026: Draft polling station list to be published September 17, sets September 25 deadline for final polling station publication

The Tripura State Election Commission has issued an official notification outlining the schedule for the finalization of polling stations ahead of the 2026 General-Election to Urban Local Bodies.

According to the notification issued by Dr. P.K. Chakravarty, State Election Commissioner, the draft publication of the list of polling stations is scheduled for September 17, 2026.

Following this, a period for lodging claims, objections, and suggestions will remain open until September 21, 2026. The disposal of these claims and objections will take place on September 23, 2026, culminating in the final publication of the list of polling stations on September 25, 2026.

The notification, issued in exercise of powers under Rule-3 of the Tripura Municipalities (Conduct of Election) Rules, 1995, further states that the District Municipal Election Officers, who are also the District Magistrates of the concerned districts, will publish the lists of polling stations for the constituencies (Wards) of Municipalities. This will be done under the provision of Rule-7 of the Tripura Municipalities (Registration of Electors) Rules, 1995, adhering to the scheduled dates.

“The District Municipal Election Officers across all districts, including North, Unakoti, Dhalai, Khowai, West, Sepahijala, Gomati, and South Tripura, along with various Sub-Divisional Election Authorities, have been informed. Additionally, the Director of the GA (Printing & Stationery) Department has been requested to publish the notification in an extra-ordinary issue of the Tripura Gazette”, the notification said.