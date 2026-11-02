A total of 324 nomination papers have been filed by 241 candidates for the upcoming Urban Local Bodies (ULB) General Election 2026 in Tripura as of November 2, according to the daily nomination report released by the Tripura State Election Commission (SEC).



According to the report, the CPI(M) has recorded the highest number of nominations, with 218 candidates submitting 300 nomination papers. Meanwhile, 12 Congress candidates have filed 13 nomination papers, while other candidates have submitted 11 papers. The BJP, IPFT and Tipra Motha Party have not submitted any nomination papers as of the latest report.



The nomination process began on October 31 and will continue until November 7, providing candidates with several more days to submit their papers ahead of the elections.



As per the data on November 2, the second day of filing nomination papers, total 254 nominations were received from 207 candidates that including 232 nomination papers submitted by CPIM’s 186 candidates, 12 candidates of Congress have submitted 13 nomination papers, and others have submitted total 9 nomination papers.



The report presents a running tally of nominations across 21 Urban Local Bodies in the state, covering 345 wards and an equal number of seats. It also indicates varying levels of electoral activity across different districts.



The Agartala Municipal Corporation in West Tripura recorded nominations from 32 candidates, who collectively submitted 44 papers for its 51 seats. Dharmanagar Municipal Council in North Tripura also witnessed substantial activity, with 28 candidates submitting 65 nomination papers for 25 seats.

On the first day of the nomination process, only 32 candidates submitted their nomination papers, according to the SEC.