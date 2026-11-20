The Tripura State Election Commission has stepped up preparations for the upcoming urban local body (ULB) elections, appointing 4,545 polling personnel and forming 909 polling teams across 16 municipalities.

State Election Commission Secretary Anurag Sen said 704 polling stations have been set up across the municipalities as part of the arrangements for the elections.

Voting under the Election Duty Voter (EDV) facility will be held on November 21 and 22 for police personnel, polling staff, DSR personnel and others engaged in election-related duties. Facilitation centres have been established at 16 locations to enable eligible personnel to cast their votes. Voters will have to visit their designated centres to exercise their franchise.

Sen said November 25 has been scheduled for the checking of election materials. Polling personnel will visit the offices of their respective Returning Officers to verify the materials required for conducting the polls.

Following the verification process, polling teams will leave for their designated polling stations on November 26 as the Commission moves into the final phase of preparations for the municipal elections.