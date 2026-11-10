A total of 810 candidates will contest the upcoming elections to 21 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Tripura after 49 candidates withdrew their nominations, State Election Commissioner P K Chakraborty announced on November 10.

Addressing the media, Chakraborty said 879 nomination papers had been filed by candidates from various political parties and independent contestants by the November 6 deadline. Of these, 857 were initially declared valid following scrutiny by Returning Officers on November 7.

After the withdrawal process, the BJP emerged with the highest number of candidates at 342, followed by the CPI(M) with 228, the Congress with 201, the Tipra Motha Party with 10 and independents with 29.

Chakraborty said 49 candidates had withdrawn their nominations. These included 23 from the CPI(M), 15 from the Congress, five from the Tipra Motha Party and six independent candidates.

The elections will be held for 268 of the total 345 seats, while the remaining 77 seats have been declared uncontested, the State Election Commissioner said.

He also informed that the process of depositing licensed firearms ahead of the elections was underway. The Election Department had directed all District Magistrates and Collectors to ensure that licensed weapons were deposited as part of the security arrangements.

So far, 110 licensed firearms have been deposited, with the authorities instructed to complete the process by November 13.

To oversee the electoral process, 23 Election Observers have been appointed across the state. Their training has been completed and they have begun field duties, monitoring election-related activities, including the functioning of Returning Officers' offices.

Chakraborty said candidates, their supporters and members of the public could approach the concerned Returning Officers or Election Observers to raise complaints, seek clarification or report election-related grievances. He also urged those wishing to lodge complaints to contact the observers assigned to their respective areas.