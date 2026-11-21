The CPI(M) Tripura State Committee has lodged a complaint with the State Election Commissioner, alleging violation of election rules by the BJP over the distribution of campaign pamphlets during the ongoing urban local body election campaign.

In a letter to the State Election Commissioner on November 21, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Choudhury alleged that BJP leaders and workers were distributing pamphlets door-to-door across urban local body areas to seek votes for the party.

According to the complaint, the pamphlet features photographs and appeals from Chief Minister Manik Saha, BJP state president Abhishek Debroy and party MP and general secretary Biplab Kumar Deb. It also carries an appeal to voters to support the BJP, along with the party's election symbol.

Choudhury alleged that the pamphlet does not contain the mandatory declaration mentioning the names and addresses of its printer and publisher, as required under Sub-Rule (1) of Rule 95 of the Tripura Municipal (Conduct of Election) Rules, 1995.

He further claimed that several flex boards, posters, hoardings and banners featuring BJP candidates across Agartala also lack the required printer and publisher details.

Citing Sub-Rule (4) of Rule 95, the CPI(M) leader said violations of the provision are punishable with imprisonment of up to six months, a fine of up to Rs 2,000, or both.

In his complaint, Choudhury urged the State Election Commissioner to prohibit further circulation of the pamphlet, direct the concerned authorities to stop its distribution and initiate legal action against those responsible for its printing and publication.

Describing the matter as urgent, he said strict enforcement of election regulations was necessary to ensure a fair electoral process.

The allegations are based on the CPI(M)'s complaint. There was no immediate response from the BJP to the charges.