Ahead of the upcoming Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections in Tripura, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has accused the ruling BJP of resorting to violence, intimidation and political pressure to prevent Left candidates from contesting the polls, alleging that several candidates were forced to withdraw their nomination papers following threats and attacks.

In a statement issued by Rakhal Majumder on behalf of the CPI(M) Tripura State Committee on November 10, the CPI(M) Tripura State Committee alleged that BJP leaders, party workers and armed miscreants targeted Left candidates in Ambassa, Teliamura and Udaipur on November 9 and 10. The party claimed that some candidates were abducted at gunpoint, while the houses of others were vandalised and set on fire in an attempt to force them out of the electoral contest.

According to the statement, an atmosphere of fear and intimidation was created in Ambassa through the alleged involvement of outsiders, resulting in all CPI(M) candidates in the town withdrawing their nomination papers.

In Teliamura, the party alleged that its candidate from Ward No. 15 was taken from Agartala by BJP-backed miscreants and subsequently compelled to withdraw the nomination. The residence of the CPI(M) candidate from Ward No. 13 was also allegedly targeted as part of an attempt to exert pressure.

The CPI(M) further claimed that similar incidents took place in Udaipur, where Left candidates and their family members were subjected to mental harassment, threats of physical assault and intimidation over possible damage to their homes and property. As a result, candidates from Wards No. 6 and 18 were allegedly forced to withdraw their nominations.

In Bishalgarh, the party alleged that its candidate from Ward No. 1 had to withdraw the nomination after the candidate's proposer was threatened with eviction from his residence.

The statement also accused the BJP of attempting to disrupt the nomination process from the outset by creating obstructions outside the offices of Sub-Divisional Magistrates in several subdivisions. It alleged that groups of armed miscreants, travelling on motorcycles, were deployed along routes leading to nomination centres to prevent Left candidates from submitting their papers.

Despite bringing the matter to the notice of the Election Commission and police authorities, CPI(M) alleged that its candidates and supporters faced attacks while attempting to file nominations, even in the presence of police personnel. The party further claimed that roads were blocked using bulldozers and that candidates and supporters were assaulted with sticks and sharp weapons.

More than 15 CPI(M) workers were reportedly injured in an incident in Mohanpur alone. The party also alleged that similar incidents occurred in Kamalpur, Santirbazar, Ranirbazar and Jirania, preventing Left candidates from filing nominations in several Urban Local Bodies and Nagar Panchayats.

Expressing serious concern over the situation, the CPI(M) criticised the Election Department and police administration for what it described as their failure to take appropriate action despite repeated complaints, demonstrations and appeals to senior police officials. The party also alleged that relevant court directives had not been properly implemented.

Terming the alleged incidents a serious attack on democratic rights and the electoral process, the CPI(M)

State Committee strongly condemned the developments and described the BJP's alleged actions as anti-democratic.

The party has urged the Election Department to take necessary steps in connection with candidates who were allegedly compelled to withdraw their nominations through threats and violence. It has also appealed to the people of Tripura to raise their voices in defence of democratic rights and ensure a peaceful and fair electoral process.