An under-trail prisoner was found dead in the Central Correctional home located in Bishalgarh Sub-division of Tripura’s Sepahijala District on August 29.

Police sources said that the under-trail prisoner identified as Babul Das was accused of killing his wife on July 14 in the AD Nagar area in Agartala.

“On July 14 last, the wife of Babul Das died in a fire accident. When the family of the housewife filed a case of murder with the police station, the police arrested the accused husband and sent him to jail. Babul has been in jail for the past 48 days. On Tuesday afternoon, the accused was brought to Bishalgarh sub-division hospital when he was found lying in a pool of blood but the doctors declared him dead”, said sources.

However, the family members of Babul Das have claimed that the officials of Central Correctional Home informed them that Babul was rushed to the hospital as he was ill.

“When we went to the Hospital, we found the body of Babul lying there. Babul Das has injuries on his head. There are blood stains on the nose, mouth, and ears”, the family members said.

Meanwhile, the doctor on duty at the Bishalgarh Sub-divisional Hospital said that Babul died before being brought to the hospital.

“The staff of the Central Correctional Facility who brought Babul to the hospital has said that he fell from stairs. The dead body has injury marks on the head and blood stains on the nose, mouth, and ears”, said the Doctor.