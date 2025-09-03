Tripura records steady fall in state’s unemployment rate

Tripura's Employment and Manpower Planning Department has reported that the state’s unemployment rate has shown a steady decline over the past six years.

Citing the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) report of the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, Government of India, officials said Tripura’s unemployment rate has consistently remained below the national average in recent years.

As per the report In 2018-19, the state’s unemployment rate stood at 10 per cent, while national in the same year the national average was 5.8 per cent however, it dropped significantly to 3.2 per cent in 2019-20 and remained the same in 2020-21. The rate further decreased to 3 per cent in 2021-22, declined to 1.4 per cent in 2022-23, and stood at 1.7 per cent in 2023-24. The national average during this period was 3.2 per cent.

Officials credited the drop to sustained efforts by the state government to create employment opportunities.

“Since 2018, a total of 19,810 people have secured government jobs through a transparent recruitment policy, with vacancies being filled step by step. To ensure fairness in recruitment, the government constituted the Joint Recruitment Board of Tripura (JRBT), through which 4,417 candidates have already been appointed in Group-C and Group-D posts”, said a top official from Tripura government.

He informed that the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) is also conducting examinations regularly for filling vacancies in various government departments, while the Teachers’ Recruitment Board has recently invited applications for 700 graduate teacher posts.

Recruitment processes for several other departments are currently underway.

“Apart from government jobs, the state is also focusing on alternative employment generation. From 2018-19 to 2024-25, a total of 102 job fairs were organized under the National Career Service (NCS) Scheme, where 2,231 candidates secured employment in private organizations. As per records on the National Career Service Portal, 7,010 Class VIII-passed youths have registered for employment. Youths with any educational qualification can register their names at district employment centers across the state,” the official said.

The steady fall in unemployment rates, combined with recruitment drives and job fairs, indicates that job opportunities are on the rise in the state.