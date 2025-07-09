Tripura unfazed by nationwide strike, BJP says public rejected 'outdated politics'

The statewide impact of the nationwide strike called by ten central trade unions was minimal in Tripura, with normal life continuing undisturbed across the state.

This was asserted by BJP State Secretary Tapas Majumdar in a press conference held at the BJP state office today.

Majumdar stated that the people of Tripura have “outrightly rejected” the bandh and the ideology behind it.

“Schools, colleges, banks, offices—all functioned normally. There is no report of any untoward incident in the state,” he said, adding that attempts were made to disturb public life in isolated pockets, but the situation was swiftly brought under control.

Taking a dig at the Left-backed trade unions, Majumdar remarked, “What’s ironic is that leaders of CITU are claiming a massive response to the strike in Tripura, when the ground reality says otherwise. People here have moved on from their outdated politics.”

He credited the state’s stability and development under BJP rule as the reason behind the public’s rejection of the strike.

“Ever since the BJP came to power in Tripura, we’ve witnessed a surge in development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched numerous schemes targeting the welfare of the most backward sections of society,” Majumdar said.

He further alleged that Leftist groups were using such strikes in an attempt to derail the pace of development in Tripura.

“The culture of disruption no longer resonates with the people. They have chosen progress over protest,” he added.