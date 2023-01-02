Tripura Police on January 2 recovered a body of a sexagenarian man from a drain opposite to Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha’s residence in Agartala. According to reports, locals saw the body floating in the drain and immediately informed the police. Police rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

Police sources said that the body is yet to be identified. It is to be mentioned here that the drain where the body was found is beside the Sri Krishna Temple and just opposite to the Chief Minister Dr Saha’s residence.

“We received an information the body of a person was floating in the drain opposite to Chief Minister’s residence and accordingly, we rushed to the spot. After recovering the body we sent it to GB Pant Hospital. It is expected that the person fell into the drain in an unconscious state of mind and died”, police said.

Earlier on December, 2022 , hanging dead body of an unidentified person was recovered from rubber garden in Halairpar village panchayat area of Kailashahar.

According to reports, one local resident named Jyotish Das spotted the body hanging in a rubber garden adjacent to his pond when he came on Monday morning.

Halairpar Gram Panchayat Pradhan Ratan Das and police of Kailasahr police station reached the spot on receiving the information.

Jyotish Das said that the body did not belong to Halairpar village and liquor bottles and glasses were found next to the body.

Kailash Sub-Divisional Police Officer Dhruv Nath told the reporters that the forensic team and the doctors of Unakoti District Hospital were informed.

The SDPO added, “There is no missing diary from Halairpar village in Kailasahar police station and nearby villages in recent times.

Inspecting the condition of the body police informed that the man died few days back.However, police said that although the dead body was found hanging, the police are not sure whether the deceased died by hanging or was the result of premeditated murder.