Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to arrive in Tripura on December 19 to participate in the North Eastern Council (NEC) plenary sessions, scheduled to be held on December 20 and 21.

Speaking to India Today NE, a source from the Tripura Government, who wished to remain anonymous, stated that the NEC plenary session was initially planned for August 31 and September 1. However, it was postponed due to the flood situation in the region.

"Subsequently, it was decided to hold the meeting in Tripura on December 20 and 21. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will attend the meeting," the source confirmed.

The official further informed that Amit Shah is expected to arrive in Agartala on the evening of December 19.

He is likely to hold a meeting with BJP functionaries that evening. On December 20, he will attend the NEC meeting and is expected to leave the state later that day.

The source also mentioned that all the Chief Ministers and Chief Secretaries of the seven northeastern states are set to participate in the meeting.

"Preparations are in full swing, and security measures have been intensified to ensure the event is conducted smoothly," the official added.