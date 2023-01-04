Union Home Minister Amit Shah is arriving in Agartala tonight, January 4, 2023, to flag off the ‘Rath Yatra’ official poll campaign of the ruling BJP on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference this evening Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said that union home minister Shah will flag off two Rath Yatra as part of BJP’s poll campaign on January 5, 2023.

One rath yatra will be started from Dharmanagar in the North district while another one from Sabroom in the South district.

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“Union Home Minister Amit Shah is coming tonight to Agartala. We are all ready to welcome him. He will stay here at night. Tomorrow he will flag off Rath Yatra at Dharmanagar and will address a mass gathering there. After that, he will have lunch with a resident of Karyakarta. From there we will go to Sabroom in the South district to flag off another Rath Yatra”, said CM.



He said before 2018, Union Minister Shah arrived in Tripura as national president and for him, BJP formed government while this time he is coming as a union home minister.

“2023 election is coming. BJP and its government have been working for the people. All karyakartas are ready to welcome him. Our karyakartas are vibrant and are waiting for the union home minister. Tomorrow from Sabroom he will come to Agartala and will leave for Delhi”, said Dr Saha.