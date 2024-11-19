Tripura Animal Resource Development and Fisheries Minister, Sudhangshu Das, announced that Union Minister of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, is likely to visit the state soon for the foundation stone-laying ceremony to transform the Soteromiar Hawor wetland into the largest water body.

The wetland is located at Kailashahar under Unakoti district.

Soteromiar Hawor is a marshy area fed by the waters of two streams, namely Jarail Cherra and Bagua Cherra, the watercourses of which meet at the center of the field.

It is said that 17 Muslims (Mia) were crossing the water body by boat when their boats sank. Since then, the area has been known as Soteromiar Hawor. Earlier, it was full of aquatic trees.

In winter, swarms of migratory birds from Siberia visit this place.

Minister Das mentioned this while attending a review meeting of his departments in the Unakoti District on November 19.

He stated that the work of converting Soteromiar Hawor into the largest water body will commence within a few days.

“For the time being, work will start on around 60-plus acres of land for setting up water bodies, and preliminary agreements with the landowners have already been completed. We have also invited Union Minister of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, for the foundation stone-laying ceremony,” he said.

Additionally, he noted that the primary objective of the review meeting was to assess the schemes and projects undertaken by the department and evaluate their implementation in the Unakoti District.

“We have also reviewed the targets for this district and analyzed where we have succeeded, identified loopholes, and addressed other issues. We held detailed discussions on all the departments. The funds sanctioned for the people must be utilised properly. In the coming days, we will introduce more innovative and revamped schemes for the welfare of the people. We have set specific targets for the Fishery and ARDD departments and are focused on increasing production in the Unakoti district,” he added.