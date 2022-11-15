Union Minister for Port, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on November 15 lashed out at the then Congress government for not taking any steps in recognizing the sacrifices of the ''Janajati people'' during the freedom fight.

Union Minister Sonowali said this while inaugurating state-level Janajati Gaurav Diwas, 2022 at Dashamighat Ground in the Ambassa sub-division under the Dhalai district of Tripura.

“There are 11 crore janajati community people living in the country. During the freedom fight, many people from the Janajati community fought against the misrule of the British for freedom and sacrificed their life. But the previous government especially the Congress government didn’t recognize the sacrifices of the Janajati people in the freedom fight. They have never thought about it”, the Union Minister said.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister who has given respect and honour to the Janajati people and decided to celebrate Janajati Gaurav Diwas on the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda across the country.

“For which I am feeling proud as I am also a Janajati. Our country is now moving ahead in development under the leadership of PM Modi. This Tripura government has been working for the development of the Janajati people”, said the minister.

Later Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha who was also present at the occasion said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to all to celebrate this day as Janajati Gaurav Diwas, and for this across the country, we are celebrating it. Our government is working for the betterment of Janajati in the state and for this, we have taken a series of decisions including changing the name of the tribal department to Janajati Department, the name of Agartala Airport changed into Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, have taken the decision to changed the name of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council into Tripura Territorial Council and the proposal was sent to central government”.

The CM further informed that works for setting up tribal research and cultural institute cum museum has already been started with a cost worth Rs35 crore.

“We are working with an aim to develop the tribal of the state. The Tripura government is the government of everyone. The opposition parties are giving provocative speeches. They are migrants and as the election is coming they arrived here and trying to tarnish the image of the government. But our government will not tolerate any antisocial activities”, said CM.

During the event, the union minister also unveiled a statue of Birsa Munda.