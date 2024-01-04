Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik on January 4 stated the need for collaboration between the administration and public representatives to ensure the widespread availability of benefits from centrally and government-sponsored schemes aimed at public welfare in the state.

Speaking at the South District Administrative Meeting held at Jolaibari Panchayat Samiti Hall in South District, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Pratima Bhoumik, highlighted the purpose of the Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

She stated, "The purpose of the Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is to extend the benefits of the schemes to those who are still deprived of government schemes. The administration and public representatives should work together to ensure that the benefits of the schemes undertaken for public welfare are available to every person in the state."

Bhoumik also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken initiatives to build a developed India. The ongoing Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra aims to bring the benefits of 17 central flagship projects to the people.

During the meeting, the Union Minister of State underscored the importance of building coordination between public representatives and government officials in the effective implementation of development programs.