Arunoday Saha, the former vice-chancellor of Tripura University, was honoured with the Padma Shri award on January 25, for his contribution to education.

Speaking to mediapersons, Saha said he was an economics student but literature remains in his blood.

He felt elated after being selected for the fourth-highest civilian award and said his literary works had finally been recognised.

"I am really happy to find my name on this year's Padma Shri awardees' list. Despite having a PhD in Economics from a state university in the US, literature remains in my blood. It is good that my literary works have been evaluated and recognised finally. I thanked those who have chosen me for the prestigious award," he told the media.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, in a post on Facebook, said, “Heartfelt congratulations to former vice-chancellor of Tripura University Prof Arunoday Saha ji on being conferred the prestigious Padma Shri award in Literature & Education.” Saha also wrote, “This well-deserved recognition honours his remarkable contributions to the fields of education and literature. As a renowned academic and writer, his contributions have inspired countless individuals.” State’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath also congratulated Saha for the conferment of the prestigious award on him.

“Congratulations to Prof Saha for being chosen for the prestigious Padma Shri award in literature and education. I also expressed my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for paying respect to Tripura”, he wrote on social media.

Born in 1948 in Tripura’s Bishalgarh in Sepahijala district, Prof Saha has travelled a long journey from a school teacher to the vice chancellor of a central university.

Prof Saha, who has written as many as 10 books, got the Tripura Vibhushan award for his outstanding contribution to the field of education in 2023.