Tripura University has potential to become Northeast academic hub: CM

Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on October 2 said Tripura University has the potential to emerge as a centre of excellence for higher education and research in the Northeast.

Addressing the university’s 40th Foundation Day celebration, Saha said Tripura’s rich cultural heritage, biodiversity, indigenous knowledge systems and unique geographical setting offer significant opportunities for research in areas including climate resilience, sustainable development, culture, heritage and the history of the Northeast.

The Chief Minister called for stronger industry-academia collaboration, interdisciplinary research, innovation and entrepreneurship, along with greater academic partnerships at the national and international levels.

“A university must not only create knowledge; it must also connect that knowledge with the needs of society,” Saha said.

He said the state government was committed to expanding access to quality higher education and bringing educational opportunities closer to young people.

Saha said Tripura had witnessed rapid expansion in higher education since 2018, with seven new government degree colleges established across the state. Four new private universities have also been approved through legislation, he said.

However, the Chief Minister stressed that merely expanding the number of institutions was not enough and that students must receive adequate support to pursue their aspirations.

He said 20 Divyangjan students received special scholarship assistance during the past year under the Chief Minister’s Special Scholarship for Divyangjan scheme. The government has also launched the Lakshya scheme and expanded scholarship support for students preparing for All India Competitive Examinations, including the UPSC.

Saha said Tripura was implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, with emphasis on multidisciplinary education, flexibility, skill development and innovation.

He also highlighted ongoing infrastructure projects at institutions including MBB College, Netaji Subhash Mahavidyalaya, Tripura Institute of Technology and National Law University.

Emphasising the importance of values alongside academic and professional skills, Saha told students:

“Knowledge gives you understanding, skill enables you to apply that knowledge, but character determines how you use both.”

He urged students to become responsible citizens and compassionate human beings.

Higher Education Minister Kishor Barman, Chancellor Ahmed Javed, Vice-Chancellor Prof Debabrata Das and other dignitaries attended the programme.