Tripura University stands out as one of the very few institutions to pioneer an indigenously developed drinking water purification system coupled with a glass bottling unit, all under the auspices of the Tripura University Business Incubator.

This innovative system adheres to both Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and World Health Organization (WHO) standards.

In an exclusive conversation with India Today NE, Dr. Harjeet Nath, Head of the Department of Chemical and Polymer Engineering said that this initiative aligns with the Ministry of Education's plastic-free campus drive.

Acknowledging the indispensability of plastic in daily life, Dr. Nath emphasized the university's commitment to sustainability. The decision to manufacture their own bottles stems from the necessity of using plastic bottles in various university programs.

Dr. Nath shared, "I have been working on water purification for a long time. We decided to manufacture our own bottles so that we don't need to use plastic bottles.

He explained that other technologies often result in the wastage of 700 to 800 ml per litre of water fed the filter during water purification

However, the university's design ensures water conservation while maintaining all standards. The bottles feature the university's logo, emphasizing the institution's identity, and are refilled in a hygienic environment.

Each batch of bottles after packing is marked with its expiry date as well as water quality parameters so that the one consuming it shall get an idea of what the person is consuming

"After using this bottle, we collect, scientifically sanitize, and wash it, reusing it to decrease plastic waste. We have used around 4000 bottles, saving an equivalent number of plastic bottles. We are one of the few campuses with an integrated drinking water facility and bottling unit. We hope other colleges and campuses can adopt this approach to reduce plastic waste. We are open to help other institutes and organizations to implement the same," Dr. Nath stated

This initiative has prevented over 4000 plastic bottles from reaching landfills, embodying a true plastic-free campus initiative that promotes the principles of reduce, reuse, and recycle.