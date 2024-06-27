Tripura University announced that the National Cadet Corps (NCC) will be incorporated as a subject in colleges under its jurisdiction, aligning with the guidelines of the National Education Policy. This initiative aims to enhance the presence of NCC in educational institutions, fostering discipline and patriotism among students.

The announcement was made by Prof. Ganga Prasad Prasain, Vice-Chancellor of Tripura University, after receiving the honorary Colonel Rank from the NCC, Ministry of Defence, Government of India. The rank was conferred on Prof. Prasain by Brig. Kapil Sood, Group Commander, NCC HQ, Silchar, on June 26, 2024, at the University premises, witnessed by NCC officers, cadets, faculty members, officers, and non-teaching staff.

This honor recognizes the significant contributions of academics to the educational sector and aims to integrate them more closely into the national strategic culture. By appointing Prof. Prasain as Colonel Commandant, the Ministry of Defence seeks to instill strong values, discipline, and patriotism in students, thereby strengthening their commitment to national service and potentially easing challenges in military recruitment, especially within the officer cadre.

"NCC plays a very important role in promoting military values and discipline among students in colleges and universities," said Prof. Prasain.