Accusing officiating Vice Chancellor Prof Ganga Prasad Prasain and Registrar Dr Deepak Sharma of Tripura University of massive gross irregularities, Tripura Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman on Tuesday have written a letter to the MHRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to constitute a High Level Inquiry Committee with independent authority to ascertain the irregularities and anomalies in the recruitment process in the last one year in the university.

In the letter, the Congress legislature Roy Barman said that the hallowed halls of Tripura University, once synonymous with academic brilliance and integrity, now lie tarnished under the shadow of moral decadence and institutional decay.

"The tenure of Prof. Ganga Prasad Prasain and Dr. Deepak Sharma has devolved into a catastrophic saga of corruption, nepotism, and betrayal of the foundational principles that fortify the ethos of higher education. These individuals, entrusted with the sacred responsibility of guiding this venerable institution, have instead wielded their authority as instruments of tyranny, insidiously dismantling the bedrock of meritocracy and justice" Roy Barman alleged.

He alleged that the officiating Vice Chancellor of Tripura University, Prof Ganga Prasad Prasain, and Registrar Dr Deepak Sharma have called interviews for various faculty positions in the Department of Law, Sociology, and Sanskrit department, violating existing rules and regulations.

"As per law, the executive power of the VC has already been withdrawn long back, and the advertisement for the new VC recruitment is in process. UGC rules do not allow the incumbent Vice Chancellor, who is about to complete the term, to make regular appointments, but Tripura University is going to conduct interview for Sanskrit, Sociology, and Law on June 8-9, 2025", he claimed.

Roy Barman alleged that both of them are accused of indulging in corruption in the recruitment process of teaching and non-teaching staff over the past year.

"There was a gross violation of rules and regulations in the recruitment process. They have flooded Tripura University with under qualified and ineligible outsiders, depriving genuine candidates from Tripura. Most shamefully, VC has recruited his son as an engineer at the University, depriving all bright and brilliant locals. Only 4-5 local students were selected despite fulfilling all norms of eligibility, while more than 30 were given jobs from outside states. It is also reported that VC and Registrar are distributing teaching jobs to outsiders, taking the plea that all the outsiders are recommended for a job in Tripura by RSS and BJP's top bosses", Roy Barman alleged.



He requested the Union Minister to restrain Prof Prasain from his illegal act of recruitment and suspend him, along with the Registrar, immediately from their posts.

"Also, constitute a High Level Inquiry Committee with independent authority to ascertain the irregularities and anomalies in the recruitment process in the last one year, contracts have been signed, and high-value purchases were made", he added.