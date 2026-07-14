Tripura University researcher wins German patent for eco-friendly memory device research, secures Japan fellowship

A former doctoral researcher from Tripura University's Department of Physics has been awarded a German patent for her work on eco-friendly electronic memory devices and has also secured a prestigious postdoctoral fellowship in Japan.

Dr. Farhana Yasmin Rahman, who carried out her doctoral research at the university's Thinfilms Nanoscience Laboratory under the supervision of Prof. Syed Arshad Hussain, developed sustainable electronic memory devices using plant extracts.

Her research demonstrated that extracts from locally available plants, including lotus, rose and sajna (drumstick), can be used to fabricate low-cost, environmentally friendly memory devices with the potential to complement future silicon-based technologies.

The work earned her a German patent, marking a significant achievement in the field of sustainable electronics and bringing international recognition to Tripura University's Thinfilms Nanoscience Laboratory.

In another achievement, Dr. Rahman has been selected as a postdoctoral fellow at the National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS), Japan, where she will join the Ionic Device Group.

At NIMS, she will conduct research on transistor-based neuromorphic devices, which are designed to emulate the functioning of the human brain and are expected to play a key role in the development of next-generation computing technologies.

Tripura University said Dr. Rahman's achievements reflect the growing international impact of its research ecosystem and underscore the contributions of the Thinfilms Nanoscience Laboratory under the leadership of Prof. Syed Arshad Hussain in advancing materials science and sustainable electronics.