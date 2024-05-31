The Microbiology Department of Tripura Central University, which had been growing Ramie fiber since 2015 purely for research purposes, sold its first batch of fiber to the Weavers’ Service Centre Jaipur.



The University also considered promoting Ramie cultivation among local farmers as an alternative livelihood.

Speaking exclusively to India Today, Prof. Shaon Ray Chaudhuri, Head of the Department of Microbiology at Tripura University, stated that they had developed a patented process for microbial polishing of Ramie fiber that led to the production of fine spinnable threads.

“Tripura University has been growing Ramie fiber since 2015 purely for research purposes. We have cultivated it inside Tripura University and developed a patented process for microbial polishing of Ramie fiber that leads to the production of fine spinnable threads. We are testing the process we have developed, and various industries have shown considerable interest in it. The finished fiber has been used to develop different kinds of fabric, some of which were presented to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, on January 27, 2023,” she said.

She further informed that they have shared some sample materials with some linen manufacturing companies.

“People want a constant supply of raw materials. Those who have taken our samples are very satisfied and now wish to purchase more. Tripura University and our department is also trying to promote Ramie cultivation to local farmers where non-waterlogged lands are available. It will be an alternative livelihood. We have a granted patent process that allows us to manufacture different kinds of fabrics,” Prof. Chaudhuri told this publication.

The University has received encouraging feedback about the Ramie yarn from different industries that have developed sample products from it.

“Today, the University has generated a sufficient amount of fibers to sell to potential buyers. The first batch of fiber has been shipped to the Weavers’ Service Centre Jaipur by the University after receipt of payment. The buyer had earlier received samples of the fiber and jointly developed different products, which were well appreciated by the community during various demonstrations. They believe there is immense potential for Ramie fiber in generating different handloom products. Hence, they purchased the first consignment of 10 kilograms The members of the Microbial Technology Group (scholars and field worker) are trained on organic cultivation of Ramie and this is yet another step towards empowering the youth and thereby creating self-reliant India – Atmanirbhar Bharat,” she said.

The products and initiative were appreciated at the 34th Tripura Industries Fair held in 2024.