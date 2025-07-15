Tripura University signs MoU to boost lemongrass cultivation under Aroma Mission

Tripura University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT) to support collaborative research and promote rural entrepreneurship through aromatic lemongrass cultivation under the national Aroma Mission.

The MoU was exchanged on July 2 between representatives of CSIR-IHBT and Tripura University’s Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC). The collaboration aims to advance joint research, capacity-building, and direct support for farmers, with a strong focus on developing lemongrass as a commercially viable crop in the region.

Speaking to India Today NE, Shaon Ray Chaudhuri of the Department of Microbiology at Tripura University said, “The collaboration will provide crucial handholding support to lemongrass cultivators in the state.” She added that the initiative is part of the ongoing DST-SEED project, which focuses on sustainable livelihood development through science and technology.

Tripura University has already begun work on the ground. “As part of the outreach component, Tripura University has already initiated organic lemongrass cultivation involving 24 women farmers from West Tripura,” Chaudhuri said. A presentation during the MoU exchange highlighted field activities already in progress.

The initiative also includes commercial development through Self-Help Groups (SHGs). These groups are involved in producing lemongrass essential oil and other value-added products, such as briquettes, mushrooms grown on post-extraction biomass, and handmade paper using lemongrass waste.

Officials believe the partnership has the potential to support rural communities, especially women, by integrating scientific practices with market-driven cultivation models.