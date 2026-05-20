Tripura University sole university to showcase new-age fibre innovation at national demonstration in Delhi

Tripura University participated in the demonstration of “New Age Fibre” held on 19 May in New Delhi, organized by the Ministry of Textiles and the National Jute Board.

The event brought together leading textile research institutes, industry representatives, and experts from across the country to showcase innovations in sustainable and emerging fibre technologies. Tripura University’s participation highlighted its ongoing research and contributions in the field of eco-friendly and advanced fibre development.

Notably, Tripura University was the only university invited to demonstrate its work alongside prominent textile research institutes and industries, marking a significant achievement for the institution.

“The participation highlighted the university’s innovative research and contribution in the field of sustainable and emerging fibre technologies alongside leading textile research institutes and industries of the country”, said Tripura University on Facebook.

During the concluding address, Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh acknowledged and appreciated the work carried out by Tripura University in the area of new-age fibre technologies. His mention of the university’s contribution underscored the growing recognition of the institution’s research efforts at the national level.

The participation is expected to further strengthen Tripura University’s role in research, innovation, and sustainable development within the textile and fibre sector.